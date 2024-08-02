'Chicago Fire' Adds KaDee Strickland for Season 13 Cast

Cover Images/Faye's Vision TV

Jake Lockett, meanwhile, is promoted to series regular status for the new season after portraying Sam Carver since the show's 11th season of the NBC procedural drama.

AceShowbiz - Ahead of its 13th season, NBC's "Chicago Fire" is revamping its cast roster. The series has recruited KaDee Strickland ("Private Practice", "Cruel Summer") to join the cast in a recurring role. Strickland will portray Monica Pascal, the estranged wife of Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), who will assume command of Firehouse 51.

Chicago Fire is also promoting Jake Lockett to series regular status for Season 13. Lockett has been portraying Sam Carver since the show's 11th season and his promotion follows his character's uncertain future in the season 12 finale.

Strickland's arrival alongside Chief Pascal (Mulroney), who replaced Eamonn Walker's Chief Boden in the season 12 finale, signals a shift in leadership dynamics at Firehouse 51. Mulroney's character brings a different approach to command, potentially disrupting Herrmann's (David Eigenberg) expectations of becoming Boden's successor.

Additionally, Chicago Fire promoted Jocelyn Hudon to series regular status in June. Hudon plays Lyla Novak, a paramedic who initially hesitated to join the team but has since become an integral part of Firehouse 51.

"Chicago Fire", part of Dick Wolf's One Chicago franchise, follows the professional and personal lives of the firefighters and paramedics of Chicago's Firehouse 51. The series also stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Christian Stolte, Hanako Greensmith, Joe Minoso.