 
'Chicago Fire' Adds KaDee Strickland for Season 13 Cast
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
TV

Jake Lockett, meanwhile, is promoted to series regular status for the new season after portraying Sam Carver since the show's 11th season of the NBC procedural drama.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ahead of its 13th season, NBC's "Chicago Fire" is revamping its cast roster. The series has recruited KaDee Strickland ("Private Practice", "Cruel Summer") to join the cast in a recurring role. Strickland will portray Monica Pascal, the estranged wife of Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), who will assume command of Firehouse 51.

Chicago Fire is also promoting Jake Lockett to series regular status for Season 13. Lockett has been portraying Sam Carver since the show's 11th season and his promotion follows his character's uncertain future in the season 12 finale.

  Editors' Pick

Strickland's arrival alongside Chief Pascal (Mulroney), who replaced Eamonn Walker's Chief Boden in the season 12 finale, signals a shift in leadership dynamics at Firehouse 51. Mulroney's character brings a different approach to command, potentially disrupting Herrmann's (David Eigenberg) expectations of becoming Boden's successor.

Additionally, Chicago Fire promoted Jocelyn Hudon to series regular status in June. Hudon plays Lyla Novak, a paramedic who initially hesitated to join the team but has since become an integral part of Firehouse 51.

"Chicago Fire", part of Dick Wolf's One Chicago franchise, follows the professional and personal lives of the firefighters and paramedics of Chicago's Firehouse 51. The series also stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Christian Stolte, Hanako Greensmith, Joe Minoso.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
'Chicago Fire' Hires Dermot Mulroney as New Fire Chief

'Chicago Fire' Hires Dermot Mulroney as New Fire Chief

Jocelyn Hudon Promoted to Series Regular on 'Chicago Fire'

Jocelyn Hudon Promoted to Series Regular on 'Chicago Fire'

'Chicago Fire' Halts Production After Gunman Shoots at People Near Set

'Chicago Fire' Halts Production After Gunman Shoots at People Near Set

'Chicago Fire' Halts Production Due to Covid-19 Outbreak Among Crew Members

'Chicago Fire' Halts Production Due to Covid-19 Outbreak Among Crew Members

Latest News
Organic Reach vs Paid Reach in Social Media Marketing: Which Strategy is Best for Your Brand?
  • Aug 02, 2024

Organic Reach vs Paid Reach in Social Media Marketing: Which Strategy is Best for Your Brand?

Discover the Top-Rated Hiking Trails for Adventure Vacations: Your Ultimate Guide
  • Aug 02, 2024

Discover the Top-Rated Hiking Trails for Adventure Vacations: Your Ultimate Guide

John Magaro Joins Michael Fassbender on Espionage Thriller 'The Agency'
  • Aug 02, 2024

John Magaro Joins Michael Fassbender on Espionage Thriller 'The Agency'

Marcus Jordan Hangs With Busty Blonde in Cannes After Larsa Pippen Addresses Relationship
  • Aug 02, 2024

Marcus Jordan Hangs With Busty Blonde in Cannes After Larsa Pippen Addresses Relationship

Delicious Clean Eating Detox Salad Ideas: Boost Your Health Today!
  • Aug 02, 2024

Delicious Clean Eating Detox Salad Ideas: Boost Your Health Today!

Tonal Therapy for Sleep Improvement: The Science Behind Sound Therapy
  • Aug 02, 2024

Tonal Therapy for Sleep Improvement: The Science Behind Sound Therapy