Garbage Cancels Tour Due to Shirley Manson's Injury

Facebook Music

The band announces the decision on Instagram as the lead singer requires surgery and subsequent rehabilitation, expressing regret and apologizing to their fans and promoters.

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Garbage has canceled all remaining tour dates through 2024 due to an injury sustained by lead singer Shirley Manson that requires surgery and subsequent rehabilitation. The band announced the decision on Instagram on August 1.

They expressed regret and apologized to their fans and promoters. "This is not a decision that we have taken lightly," they wrote. Manson took to her personal social media account to share her disappointment, stating, "No one is more crushed about this than I am." The nature of Manson's injury was not disclosed.

The canceled dates include several major festival appearances, such as Ohana Fest in Dana Point, CA, and HFStival in Washington, DC. Liz Phair will replace Garbage at HFStival, while DEVO will take their place at Ohana Fest.

Garbage has enjoyed significant success over the decades, with their self-titled debut album achieving double-platinum status and spawning hit singles like "Stupid Girl" and "Only Happy When It Rains." They've remained active in recent years with their seventh studio album, "No Gods No Masters," and collaborations with artists such as Screaming Females and Brody Dalle.

In a separate Instagram post, Manson shared a hopeful message, writing, "I'm trying to reach for something that's a little bigger than me, because if I don't then I'm going to drown in my own dismay." The band plans to resume touring in 2025, and Manson's peers and fans have expressed their support and well wishes for her recovery.