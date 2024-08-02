Marcus Jordan Hangs With Busty Blonde in Cannes After Larsa Pippen Addresses Relationship

Instagram Celebrity

The founder of sneaker store Trophy Room is seen getting close with Instagram model Ashley Stevenson while partying at Baoli in videos shared by his companion.

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen who? Marcus Jordan seemingly has no problem moving on from the reality TV star following the end of their on-and-off relationship as he has been seen hanging out with another blonde beauty in Cannes.

The son of NBA legend Michael Jordan may spark dating rumors anew after he was spotted partying with Instagram model Ashley Stevenson. In some videos posted to her social media page on Wednesday night, July 31, the two got close as they enjoyed a night out at a hotspot called Baoli.

One of the clips showed the twosome sitting side-by-side while Ashley seemingly held the camera and rested her other hand on Marcus' thigh. He said, "We outside" to the camera as both of them flashed their smiles.

The former college basketball player revealed they're in the "south of France" in another clip. "Hell yeah, get it right, took her to the South of France," he said as she turned the camera to him.

Her Instagram Stories also revealed that they indulged in cocktails, including numerous tequila shots, appetizers, sushi, fish, steak, tacos and an array of other delicacies. Clad in a barely-there black dress, Ashley danced seductively in another video.

Marcus and his alleged new leading lady were celebrating a pal's birthday on what appeared to be a double-date vacation. Reposting some of Ashley's photos and videos, he wrote, "Jr outside." He also shared a snippet of his companion from behind a DJ booth and gushed, "Ok, I see you @itsashleystevenson."

During their time in France, Marcus is staying at the Carlton Hotel in a massive suite. It's unclear if Ashley is crashing with him, but the two were seen being joined by another couple for brunch at what appears to be the same hotel.

Upon seeing Marcus and Ashley's social media updates, many couldn't help notice the resemblance between the Instagram model and his ex Larsa. "He definitely has a type!!" one Instagram user commented.

Another agreed as saying, "These men definitely be having a type lawdddddd." A third observed, "they all look alike," while a fourth netizen claimed, "He loves them made out of plastic and fillers I see."

Marcus was spotted with Ashley a few weeks after Larsa addressed their relationship status. Asked where she and Marcus stand after dating on-and-off for some time, she told ET after celebrating her 50th birthday, "I think it's off. I mean, it's off, it is off." She went on declaring, "I feel like I'm good. I'm good."