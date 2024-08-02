 
Halsey Says She Gets Full Approval From Britney Spears for 'Lucky'-Inspired New Song
Cover Images/RobinLori/startraksphoto
Celebrity

Following a brief drama, the 'Without Me' singer shares the progress of the song and music video with the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker for feedback and approval.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Halsey's new song "Lucky" is heavily influenced by Britney Spears' 2000 track of the same name. The Grammy-nominated singer consulted with Spears throughout the song's creation process. Halsey obtained permission to interpolate Spears' hit into her new tune.

She shared the progress of the song and music video with Spears for feedback and approval. "I sent her a shot-for-shot treatment of the music video just because I wanted to make sure I was totally nailing it," said Halsey.

The singers also exchanged merchandise, with Spears sending Halsey "Lucky" merch for its anniversary and receiving merchandise from Halsey in return.

"It's definitely like a pinch-me thing. I didn't even know she knew who I was," Halsey said. "So every day I'm kind of just looking around being like, there's a six-year-old girl in my heart that's freaking out."

In "Lucky," Halsey adapts Spears' lyrics to her own experiences, exploring her struggles with fame, motherhood, and public commentary on her health.

  Editors' Pick

The accompanying music video pays homage to Spears' videos for "Lucky" and "Toxic," featuring Halsey's shaved head beneath her wig before getting treatment for an illness.

Upon its release, Halsey expressed mixed emotions about the song's reception.

Shortly after the video's release, Spears appeared to post on X (formerly Twitter) about it, expressing her upset and feeling "harassed, violated, and bullied." However, she later clarified that it was "fake news" and deleted the critique.

Halsey responded with her own post, affirming her love and admiration for Spears.

"I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will. You were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me everyday," wrote Halsey.

"Lucky" marks Halsey's first release since her June single, "The End". It follows the release of her 2021 album, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power".

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Halsey Regrets Making Musical Comeback Due to Fans' Online Cruelty

Halsey Regrets Making Musical Comeback Due to Fans' Online Cruelty

Halsey Reacts After Britney Spears Retracts Post Slamming Her 'Lucky' Music Video

Halsey Reacts After Britney Spears Retracts Post Slamming Her 'Lucky' Music Video

Watch Halsey's Y2K-Themed MV for Britney Spears-Interpolated Single 'Lucky'

Watch Halsey's Y2K-Themed MV for Britney Spears-Interpolated Single 'Lucky'

Halsey Gets Britney Spears' Blessing for 'Lucky'

Halsey Gets Britney Spears' Blessing for 'Lucky'

Latest News
Lala Kent Embraces Pregnancy With Style During Spa Trip
  • Aug 02, 2024

Lala Kent Embraces Pregnancy With Style During Spa Trip

Simone Biles Celebrates Sixth Olympic Gold Medal in Paris With Bedazzled G.O.A.T. Necklace
  • Aug 02, 2024

Simone Biles Celebrates Sixth Olympic Gold Medal in Paris With Bedazzled G.O.A.T. Necklace

Getting Started with Home Automation for Beginners
  • Aug 02, 2024

Getting Started with Home Automation for Beginners

Unlock Restful Nights: Lavender Essential Oil Sleep Aromatherapy
  • Aug 02, 2024

Unlock Restful Nights: Lavender Essential Oil Sleep Aromatherapy

Ryan Reynolds Reveals 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Co-Star He Argues With
  • Aug 02, 2024

Ryan Reynolds Reveals 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Co-Star He Argues With

Effective Clinical Hypnosis For Phobias: Transformative Techniques in Clinical Hypnosis
  • Aug 02, 2024

Effective Clinical Hypnosis For Phobias: Transformative Techniques in Clinical Hypnosis