Truth Behind Cardi B's Tia Kemp-Inspired Offset Diss Track Revealed

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is not dissing Offset despite their separation. After sending people buzzing with her divorce and pregnancy announcement, the Bronx femcee further stirred up the Internet with a supposed diss track aimed at her estranged husband.

On the heels of the divorce news, the song that was attributed to the Grammy Award-winning artist surfaced on YouTube on Thursday, August 1. The song, which was titled "Tia Kemp (It's Over)", features someone who sounds like Cardi rapping on the beat. The song features lyrics about having to move on after spending lonely nights alone.

The artwork for the track features a picture of Rick Ross' ex Tia Kemp, making people confused as to whether it was actually the "WAP" hitmaker who was dissing her soon-to-be-ex-husband. But it turns out that Cardi was not set to make things ugly in her divorce.

Sources with direct knowledge have set things straight, telling TMZ that the song is an AI fabrication and not from Cardi's upcoming album. It's also clarified that the pregnant raptress has nothing to do with the making of the track.

Sources close to the estranged couple additionally stress that the split is completely amicable after they attempted to make it work all year.

Cardi's rep confirmed that the star filed for divorce from Offset on Wednesday, July 31, marking the second time she has initiated this process. She is seeking primary custody of their two children, daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2.

Following the divorce news, Cardi confirmed her pregnancy with her third child. "With every ending comes a new beginning!" she wrote in an Instagram post showing off her baby bump. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!"

"I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!" the 31-year-old added. "It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"