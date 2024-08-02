Cardi B Seeks Custody of Children as She Files for Divorce From Offset Amid Latest Cheating Rumors

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The 'Bodak Yellow' star has submitted legal documents again to end her marriage to Offset amidst latest rumors of infidelity, seeking primary custody of their little children.

AceShowbiz - Set against the backdrop of cheating rumors and public spats, Cardi B and Offset's dynamic yet tumultuous marriage seems to be heading toward a final split. With sources confirming the divorce proceedings, both music powerhouses are gearing up for life apart.

Cardi B, 31, has recently filed for divorce from her husband Offset, 32, marking the second time she has initiated this process. The female rapper is seeking primary custody of their two children, daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2½. This move comes after six years of a high-profile marriage marked by multiple controversies and reconciliations.

In a confirmation to Page Six, Cardi's rep disclosed that the divorce papers were officially filed on Wednesday, July 31. Just before the divorce filing was made public, Offset was spotted with her pregnant ex-lover. As Offset denied the latest cheating rumors, it appears the couple's issues run deeper than infidelity speculations.

While specific details remain scarce, insiders have shed some light on the reasons behind Cardi's decision. A source claimed, "They've grown apart. That's what drove her to this decision more than anything else. This is something she wants to do."

The relationship has encountered numerous ups and downs, with cheating accusations periodically surfacing. Offset recently refuted claims that he was caught with his ex-girlfriend, Pretty Redz, at a casino.

"People really need to do the research," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I'm at a public place gambling at a casino with a married eight-month pregnant woman wtf I look like being outside publicly cheating SMD!!!" However, this clarification has done little to quash the speculations surrounding their split.

Besides the infidelity rumors, Offset's alleged gambling addiction reportedly played a part in their separation.

Cardi B first hinted at their separation during an Instagram Live session in December 2023, revealing, "I've been single for a minute now. But I have been afraid... Not afraid, I just don't know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been like a sign." Despite these claims, the pair managed to present a united front at public events, including a Met Gala after-party in May and a Knicks playoff game.

The couple's initial spark ignited in September 2017, leading to a whirlwind marriage. However, just a year into their union, the honeymoon phase abruptly ended as Offset faced a cheating scandal. This rollercoaster relationship saw Cardi filing for divorce in 2020, only to reconcile soon after.

More recently, Cardi confessed on social media about her desire to start fresh in 2024, stating, "I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. I'm excited."

As they navigate this rocky period, both remain dedicated parents. Cardi often shares glimpses of her life with Kulture and Wave on social media, celebrating milestones and cherishing family moments. For now, the public watchers can only speculate whether this separation will lead to a permanent end or just another chapter in their ongoing saga.