Cardi B Confirms Pregnancy, Looks Somber as She Bares Baby Bump After Divorce Filing

The 'Bodak Yellow' femcee is looking forward to becoming a mom for the third time while navigating her latest split from husband amidst the buzzing rumors of infidelity.

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is back in the spotlight with major life changes. Just hours after announcing her divorce from Offset, she's revealed another huge update - she's expecting her third child.

Following weeks of rumors, the 31-year-old Grammy-winning rapper finally confirmed her pregnancy via Instagram. In a heartfelt message, Cardi B shared, "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!"

Flaunting lots of skin in a daring red gown, Cardi B looks down and shows no smile in her announcement post. She added, "Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!"

This announcement notably came just one day after Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset. According to her representative, the decision "is not based on cheating rumors but rather has been a long time coming." The divorce filing seeks primary custody of their son Wave Set, 2½, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 6, highlighting the rapper's protective and devoted nature towards her children.

The news of the divorce surprised some fans, especially considering the couple's public appearances together as recently as May. They were seen at a Knicks game, and Rolling Stone even reported Cardi saying the pair was "all right now."

The journey of their relationship has been anything but smooth. Marrying in September 2017, the couple's ups and downs often made headlines, with allegations of infidelity fueling multiple breakups and reconciliations.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, Cardi B has openly discussed the love and deep friendship she shares with Offset. "It's not even about love. We're best friends. And it's like, 'There was a time that I didn't have a best friend, or I didn't have a support system.' "

These sentiments were echoed in her comments to Rolling Stone, where she admitted the difficulty of cutting ties with someone who's been a significant support system in her life.

Offset, 32, is also a father to three other children from previous relationships - sons Jordan, 14, and Kody, 8, and daughter Kalea Marie, 9.

Amidst these significant life changes, Cardi B continues to focus on balancing motherhood and her career. She is working on her next album while navigating the challenges of parenting. "My kids come first. My kids come before anything," she emphasized, underscoring her dedication to her family.

As Cardi B anticipates the arrival of her new baby, her journey exemplifies resilience and the pursuit of harmony between personal happiness and professional success. Young fans everywhere are undoubtedly inspired by her courage in navigating life's twists and turns while continuing to shine in her career.