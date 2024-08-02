Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick and Kids Bond at Paris Olympics in Rare Family Pics

Instagram Celebrity

The couple's son James Wilkie Broderick shares photos of his family's trip to the 2024 Paris Olympics, showing their support for Team USA and spending quality time together.

AceShowbiz - James Wilkie Broderick, the 21-year-old son of actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, has shared a glimpse into his family's adventures in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. The Broderick family attended various events, including beach volleyball matches, where James and his twin sisters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 15, cheered on Team USA.

In a series of photos posted on Instagram, James captured moments with his parents and sisters. One photo shows James and Matthew posing for a selfie below the Eiffel Tower, while another features the entire family smiling together outside the Eiffel Tower Stadium. James also shared a photo with celebrity chef and Emmy-winning TV host Guy Fieri, who wrapped his arm around him.

Sarah Jessica Parker, best known for her role on "Sex and the City", has been spotted in Paris with the family. She reunited with her former co-star Jennifer Hudson and met with "Today" show host Hoda Kotb to support the U.S. Olympic team.

While Sarah Jessica Parker was absent from a recent outing, Matthew Broderick proudly posed with James and his twin daughters at the opening of "Oh, Mary!" at the Lyceum Theatre. The children opted for sophisticated attire, with James wearing a dark suit and Tabitha and Marion choosing chic dresses.

Sarah Jessica Parker values the growth and independence of her children. She has instilled in them the importance of resilience and finding their voices. The actress has also expressed that her children still need her support, despite their older age.

The Broderick family has been enjoying their time in Paris, showcasing their close bond and shared experiences. The Olympics have provided a backdrop for precious family moments and opportunities to root for their country's athletes.