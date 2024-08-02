PinkPantheress Calls Off 2024 Tour Dates, Quits Opening for Olivia Rodrigo to Focus on Her Wellbeing

Instagram Music

The 'Boy's a Liar' hitmaker has made a difficult decision to give up all her remaining scheduled performances in 2024, citing her physical and mental health as the reason behind the cancellation.

AceShowbiz - In a surprising and heartfelt announcement, rising star PinkPantheress has decided to cancel all her remaining tour dates for the rest of the year. This decision impacts her scheduled performances as the opening act for Olivia Rodrigo's "Guts" tour, Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres" world tour, and numerous other major events.

PinkPantheress, whose real name is still under wraps, took to Instagram Stories to share the difficult news. "It is with the heaviest heart that sadly have to announce that I will not be able to continue with the rest of my live shows this year in order to focus on my physical health and overall wellbeing," she wrote. "It appears I have reached a wall which I am struggling to penetrate through."

The 23-year-old artist has built a large following with her unique blend of pop, electronic, and indie music. Fans who were looking forward to seeing her perform live will now have to wait until she feels ready to take the stage again. "This will include my GUTS tour, Field Day, Summer Sonic, FORM, III Points, and Australia/NZ appearances," she explained in her message.

Showing deep gratitude, she continued, "I would like to thank all of you, as well as my touring team and Olivia for giving me the platform to perform some super fun shows. I'm sad to disappoint anyone and can only hope we will be in each other's company once I return to health."

Since July 19, PinkPantheress has been one of the opening acts on Olivia Rodrigo's "Guts" tour, starting with a performance at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center. Her future scheduled shows included opening for Rodrigo in San Francisco and Vancouver, as well as numerous festival appearances and a solo show in Melbourne. More notably, all her opening dates for Coldplay's tour leg in Australia through November are canceled.

The artist has been touring extensively this year as part of her headlining Capable of Love Tour, which commenced in February in Dublin. The international trek took her across Europe and back to the United States, where she had memorable performances in New York City, Houston, and Los Angeles.

Despite the disappointment, PinkPantheress's decision has been met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow artists alike, who emphasize the importance of prioritizing health and well-being over career demands.