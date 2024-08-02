Sharon Stone Dishes on Late-Night Incident That Gave Her Ghastly Black Eye

Instagram Celebrity

After alarming her fans with a picture of her injury, Sharon Stone assures them she's fine and has a blast on her vacation in Turkey while sharing story behind her black eye.

AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone, the iconic actress known for her roles in "Basic Instinct" and "Casino", recently alarmed her followers by posting a visibly bruised eye on Instagram. The 66-year-old took to the social media platform to quell the concerns, explaining that the black eye resulted from an accidental late-night encounter with a marble fixture in her hotel room.

"I've been in so many hotels in so many countries that I got up in the middle of the night to pee and didn't know where I was, and smacked my face on the marble," Stone detailed in an Instagram video. She assured fans, "No, nobody did anything to me, and yes, I'm just fine, and I'm having a great time."

In the follow-up video, recorded by a pool, Stone humorously showed off her shiner, remarking, "It's getting better, but it really is a good-looking shiner. You should see what I did to that marble floor." The actress reassured her audience that she had been warmly welcomed everywhere during her trip, adding, "Thanks so much for caring about me, I care about you, too."

Stone, who was enjoying her vacation in Turkey, shared various snapshots from her travels, including a picture in an elevator, dressed in black, with a cheeky caption, "This trip has been tough; but I'm tougher." Fans quickly expressed their concerns, prompting Stone to clear up any misunderstandings.

Beyond her recent travels, Stone experienced a transformative journey in her life, particularly following a near-fatal stroke in 2001. Reflecting on this in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed how $18 million were stolen from her while she was recovering.

Stone now embraces a life of joy and purpose, advising others to avoid bitterness. "If you bite into the seed of bitterness, it never leaves you. But if you hold faith, even if that faith is the size of a mustard seed, you will survive," she shared.

Since transitioning from her modeling career to acting and painting, Stone remains an influential figure. Despite the setback from her recent accident, it's clear that she lives with resilience and a positive outlook.

Ultimately, Sharon Stone's marble mix-up proved to be a minor hiccup, revealing her humorous and unflappable spirit. Her ongoing journey of joy and recovery continues to inspire many.