Jamie Lee Curtis Regrets Marvel Criticisms, Ryan Reynolds Comes to Her Defense

The 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' actress has apologized for criticizing Marvel Cinematic Universe, claiming she has personally extended her apology to Kevin Feige.

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis isn't afraid to speak her mind, but her recent comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have stirred the pot more than usual.

On Thursday, the "Borderlands" actress addressed the backlash she received after bluntly labeling the Marvel Cinematic Universe as being in its "bad" phase during a recent MTV interview.

Curtis, known for her candid nature, took to X (formerly Twitter) to retract her previous statement. "My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better," she wrote, promising not to participate in the "toilet-paper promotion or gameplay" designed for clicks rather than meaningful conversation.

Claiming that she has personally reached out to Marvel boss Kevein Feige, Curtis added, "If I'm a leader, then a leader shouldn't talk s*** about other collaborative art form creators."

Supporting her stance, Ryan Reynolds, currently starring in Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine", reposted her apology and commented, "Wait, is everyone expected to apologize for slamming Marvel post-Endgame?" This appears to be a nod to many who feel Marvel is transitioning and perhaps not at its peak storytelling phase.

During the same Comic-Con interview, Curtis's castmate and "Rings of Power" actress Ema Horvath suggested that the MCU was in a "transitional phase" while James McAvoy, who has played Charles Xavier in several "X-Men" movies, cheekily remarked, "Hey, Marvel, she just terminated you." The general sentiment among participants seemed to reflect a mix of confusion and humor regarding the MCU's current state.

Curtis's playful feud with Marvel isn't new. It dates back to 2022 when she called out "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" for having a "copycat poster" similar to her film "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

In a series of Instagram posts, she highlighted the differences, emphasizing the heart and ingenuity of her A24-backed multiverse drama. She later softened her stance, clarifying to People magazine that she had "nothing against Marvel as an entity" and was merely proud of her project.

Would Curtis ever join the Marvel franchise? While she admits it's doubtful they'd approach her given her previous comments, she's not opposed to the idea if the right role comes along.

"I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would," she told People. However, she humorously added, "I'm afraid if I do a Marvel movie, they're going to stick dots all over me and make me act by myself in a warehouse somewhere."

As Curtis gears up for the release of "Borderlands" on August 9, her openness and willingness to engage in candid dialogue, even if it stirs up controversy, continue to make her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.