 
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures 2' Will Seemingly Arrive This Week, Fans Not Buying It
Cover Images/Jose Perez
Celebrity

Recently, a message on Kanye West's YZY website popped up, "VULTURES 2 COMING AUGUST 2ND." However, the message has since been taken down, prompting fans to be sceptical.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's "Vultures 2" had a new release date, but fans weren't buying it. After it was unveiled that the new album will arrive this week, many social media users cracked jokes about it.

Recently, a message on the YZY website popped up, "VULTURES 2 COMING AUGUST 2ND." However, the message has since been taken down.

Online users became skeptical about the announcement as it wasn't the first release date they'd heard. The album was originally slated for release in March, then May, then put on hold indefinitely.

"I’ll believe it when I see it," one fan said on X upon reading the news. "Believe at your own risk," another urged.

