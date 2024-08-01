Brad Pitt 'Unable to Reach' Son Pax After 'Upsetting' E-Bike Crash

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

In a subtle swipe at his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star allegedly doesn't think that their second child 'should be driving a scooter without a helmet to begin with.'

Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Pax Jolie-Pitt's recent e-bike crash has left his father concerned. Although he has been estranged from most of his children since his split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has reportedly been "distraught and worried" following his son's accident.

The Hollywood hunk is allegedly upset to hear the bad news, but he's unable to reach Pax, which leaves him feeling "completely powerless." A source tells Daily Mail, "Brad is distraught and worried over Pax's accident, but he is unable to reach him."

"It is very upsetting to Brad whenever he hears of one of the kids being hurt and he feels completely powerless because there is nothing that he can do at all," the source adds, noting that his kids refuse to take his calls and there's nothing he can do about it. "A father's inclination would be to go to the hospital, or to call him. He's tried so many times but the kids won't take his calls. His hands are tied," the informant claims.

Brad, who was previously reported to have clashed with Angelina about how to raise their six children when they were still together, allegedly doesn't agree with the way Pax travels in town. "Brad doesn't think that Pax should be driving a scooter without a helmet to begin with - he should have been in a car," the so-called insider says, seemingly taking a dig at the "Maleficent" actress.

Pax got involved in an accident while driving his BMX-style e-bike in Los Angeles on Monday, July 29. He rear-ended a stopped car at a congested intersection on Los Feliz Boulevard at 5 P.M.

The 20-year-old, who was not wearing a helmet during the accident, was reportedly unconscious following the crash until paramedics arrived at the scene. The crash was so intense that the people who rushed over first thought he might have died right there on the spot.

Pax's bike reportedly looked fine and didn't show any obvious signs of damage, but he wasn't that invincible. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where medics initially feared he might have suffered a minor brain bleed. In addition to his head injury, he suffered hip pain and ended up staying overnight in the hospital. As of Tuesday, sources with direct knowledge said he's in stable condition and his mother Angelina has been by his side.

Pax has reportedly been in multiple accidents before and is known for rarely wearing a helmet, concerning his friends who described his behavior as reckless. "His friends are concerned about him," a so-called insider told Page Six. "He's being reckless. They're worried."