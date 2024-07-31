Angelina Jolie's Son Pax Unconscious After E-Bike Crash, Presumed Dead by Witnesses

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

Eyewitnesses say the electric bike crash was so intense that they thought the 20-year-old, who did not wear a helmet during the accident, might have died on the spot.

AceShowbiz - Pax Jolie-Pitt has seemingly narrowly survived a near-fatal accident. The son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was rushed to the hospital with head injury following an e-bike crash on Monday, July 30, but eyewitnesses said the situation could have been worse.

According to TMZ, people living on the L.A. street where Pax crashed his BMX-style e-bike into a car on Monday said the crash was so intense that the people who rushed over first thought he might have died right there on the spot. They saw him lying still on the ground and thought he was a goner, until he regained consciousness when paramedics arrived at the scene.

Pax's bike reportedly looked fine and didn't show any obvious signs of damage, but the 20-year-old himself wasn't that invincible. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where medics initially feared he might have suffered a minor brain bleed since he wasn't wearing a helmet. The accident reportedly occurred in the area which isn't far from where Angelina lives.

Pax rear-ended a stopped car at a congested intersection on Los Feliz Boulevard on Monday at 5 P.M. In addition to his head injury, he suffered hip pain and ended up staying overnight in the hospital. As of Tuesday, sources with direct knowledge said he's in stable condition and his mother Angelina has been by his side.

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that this isn't the first electric bike accident that Pax got into. He has reportedly been in multiple accidents before and is known for rarely wearing a helmet, concerning his friends who describe his behavior as reckless. "His friends are concerned about him," the so-called insider said. "He's being reckless. They're worried."

Angelina and Brad, who adopted Pax in 2007 and 2008 respectively, also share five other children, Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The former couple has been embroiled in legal battles over custody of their minor children and their French winery.