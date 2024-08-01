 
Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Continues Support for Trump After Mocking Biden Supporters
Cover Images/Kelly A. Swift/Ron Sachs
Celebrity

The hip-hop musician and reality TV star has sparked controversy by endorsing Republican nominee Donald Trump and mocking Joe Biden supporters during his recent concert in Utah.

  • Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Waka Flocka Flame has taken a clear stance in the upcoming election, announcing his support for Republican nominee Donald Trump. In a series of tweets on July 31, the rapper expressed his reasons for supporting Trump, while emphasizing that he does not subscribe to the extremism of some of Trump's followers.

"Trump still my president," Waka Flocka Flame stated. "I don't have to stand with a red hat or dance or stage for money in my pockets."

Prior to this, the rapper showed support for Trump with his recent behavior at a July concert. On July 2, Waka Flocka Flame singled out Joe Biden supporters and mocked them during his show in Utah.

  Editors' Pick

"All Joe Biden voters, get out of my concert," he stated, adding, "We going to see y’all at the bingo game." This incident drew criticism from fans who paid to see him perform, and it has raised questions about his sincerity in supporting Trump.

It is worth noting that Waka Flocka Flame was awarded a lifetime achievement award by the Trump administration in 2021 for his philanthropic work.

Waka Flocka Flame is not the only rapper to endorse Trump. Lil Pump has also been a vocal supporter of the former president, questioning the racial background of Kamala Harris. Other rappers who have supported Trump include Ice Cube, Lil Wayne and Kanye West.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Waka Flocka Flame Unbothered After Miguel A. Nunez Jr. Slams Him for Refusing Biden Supporters

Waka Flocka Flame Unbothered After Miguel A. Nunez Jr. Slams Him for Refusing Biden Supporters

Waka Flocka Flame Kicks Joe Biden Supporters Out of His Concerts

Waka Flocka Flame Kicks Joe Biden Supporters Out of His Concerts

Waka Flocka Flame Covers Up Tammy Rivera Tattoo After Her Feud With His Girlfriend

Waka Flocka Flame Covers Up Tammy Rivera Tattoo After Her Feud With His Girlfriend

Waka Flocka Flame Seeks to Ban Wife From Speaking Publicly About Divorce After Her Feud With His GF

Waka Flocka Flame Seeks to Ban Wife From Speaking Publicly About Divorce After Her Feud With His GF

Latest News
Tiffany Haddish Admits to Using Halle Berry's Name for Cash Grab in the Past
  • Aug 01, 2024

Tiffany Haddish Admits to Using Halle Berry's Name for Cash Grab in the Past

Brittany Cartwright Receives Supports From Friends After Jax Taylor Enters Mental Health Facility
  • Aug 01, 2024

Brittany Cartwright Receives Supports From Friends After Jax Taylor Enters Mental Health Facility

50 Cent Reveals Jay-Z and Roc Nation Attempted to Keep Him From Performing at Super Bowl
  • Aug 01, 2024

50 Cent Reveals Jay-Z and Roc Nation Attempted to Keep Him From Performing at Super Bowl

Juice WRLD's Estate Sued Over Unpaid Royalties for 'Girl of My Dreams'
  • Aug 01, 2024

Juice WRLD's Estate Sued Over Unpaid Royalties for 'Girl of My Dreams'

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Continues Support for Trump After Mocking Biden Supporters
  • Aug 01, 2024

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Continues Support for Trump After Mocking Biden Supporters

'Doctor Who' and 'Star Trek' Showrunners Push for Crossover Episode
  • Aug 01, 2024

'Doctor Who' and 'Star Trek' Showrunners Push for Crossover Episode