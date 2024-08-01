 
Andy Cohen Walks Back 'RHONJ' Reboot Comments
The Bravo executive and TV show has walked back his earlier comments about potentially replacing the cast of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' with 'all fresh faces.'

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen is clarifying his previous statements about a potential reboot of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey". The Bravo executive recently caused speculation by suggesting that the cast could be replaced with entirely new faces, but he has since downplayed the possibility.

During his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, Cohen explained, "I was just riffing. We are going to reimagine the show in some way, but I was just like, 'Yeah, we're rebooting. Who knows? Maybe it'll be all fresh faces.' And that was just me kind of in the mood."

Cohen expressed shock that his comments were widely reported as if he had made a definitive statement about the future of the show. He insisted that nothing is "definitive" and that he was not saying "it's going to be all fresh faces."

The speculation surrounding "RHONJ" comes after a tumultuous season 14, which featured a bitter feud between sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. The upcoming finale is reportedly so divisive that the traditional reunion was canceled.

Cohen had previously teased a "rebrand" for the show and suggested that there were four different directions it could take, including a complete reboot or keeping Gorga and Giudice on the cast.

Despite Cohen's clarification, fans remain concerned that the cast could be shaken up. However, Cohen emphasized that the options for reimagining the show are "fun" and that he will "figure something out" with his team.

