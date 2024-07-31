Fourth Suspect in Foolio Murder Arrested After Hourslong Standoff

Instagram Celebrity

Rashad Murphy, 30, one of the five suspects in the death of the Florida rapper, was tracked to an apartment complex in Jacksonville and ultimately arrested on murder charges.

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Another suspect has been arrested in the murder of Julio Foolio a.k.a. Foolio. Rashad Murphy, 30, one of the five people in connection with the deadly shooting of the Florida rapper on June 23, was arrested on late Monday night into Tuesday morning (July 29-30).

Murphy was tracked to an apartment complex in Jacksonville where law enforcement and SWAT units forced him out after an hourslong standoff. JSO and the U.S. Marshals service tracked Murphy to the Collins Preserve apartments between I-295 and Collins Road and evacuated nearby residents before negotiating with him to surrender.

"Overnight, your Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service tracked Rashad Murphy, 30, to an apartment complex off Collins Road," Tampa police said in a statement. "He was wanted for murder in the Tampa shooting death of Charles Jones, also known as Julio Foolio, last month. JSO CPR, Gang, and SWAT units surrounded the unit and helped evacuate nearby residents."

"After hours of negotiators attempting to talk Murphy out, with assistance from patrol and the UAS Unit, SWAT operators used tactics to force the man out. Murphy surrendered just after midnight," the statement continued to read. Murphy is facing a first degree murder charge.

Sheriff T.K. Waters said on Tuesday, "The ultimate goal is to get him out, get him out safely. So use tear gas, whatever we need to do to get that arrest warrant effectively served." He additionally issued a warning for anyone considering retaliation or using music to incite more violence.

"When you're talking about murdering people for clicks and people that have actually lost their lives to street violence, and there's mothers out there, and there's fathers out there, their siblings out there, that listen to you brag about taking someone else's life. I think it's trash," the sheriff said.

Murphy's arrest came just hours after Tampa police announced the arrests of three other suspects in Foolio murder. They are Sean Gathright, 18, Alicia Andrews, 21, and Isaiah Chance Jr., 21. They were all arrested in Jacksonville and charged with premeditated first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The fifth suspect still at large is Davion Murphy, 27, who is also charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw previously said their investigation discovered the suspects to be members of a rival gang that apparently has ties with rapper Yungeen Ace, a known rival of Foolio. Yungeen Ace has released several diss tracks aimed at Foolio since his death.