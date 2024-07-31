'Scream VII' Returns to Roots With Neve Campbell Reclaiming the Lead

Paramount Pictures Movie

Campbell, who will reprise her iconic role as Sidney Prescott in the seventh installment of the slasher film series, spills plot details of the upcoming movie with a core focus on her character.

AceShowbiz - "Scream VII" a.k.a. "Scream 7" will embark on a nostalgic journey back to its origins, with the highly anticipated return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. Campbell, the protagonist of the original four installments, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the seventh film will prioritize her character's narrative.

"We are going to follow Sidney," Campbell stated. The concept of focusing on Sidney's journey resonates with the successful return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in the "Halloween" franchise.

Upon receiving the pitch, Campbell was immediately drawn back to the series. "They did pitch the concept to me, and it's the reason that I jumped on board," she said. While she has not yet received the final script, she is eagerly anticipating its arrival.

Campbell expressed her enduring love for the franchise and her appreciation for its impact. "I love these movies, they are so much fun to be a part of," she enthused. "I'm so grateful for them. I could never have imagined being a part of a movie that would have lasted this many decades."

"Scream VII" will be helmed by Kevin Williamson, the original screenwriter behind "Scream", "Scream 2" and "Scream 4". He also served as a producer on "Scream 3", "Scream (2022)" and "Scream VI".

Following a pay dispute, Campbell initially declined to return for "Scream VI". However, Spyglass Media Group listened to her concerns and offered her a satisfactory compensation for 'Scream VII'. "I'm super grateful that they came around on it," Campbell said.

Currently, Campbell is the only confirmed cast member for "Scream VII". The franchise has been shaken by the departure of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, both of whom were set to lead the new generation of characters. Courteney Cox is expected to reprise her role as Gale Weathers.

"Scream VII" is set to begin production in December. The franchise's original scribe and director returning marks a significant moment for the series, as it prepares to reconnect with its roots and delve deeper into the story of its iconic protagonist, Sidney Prescott.