Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Under Fire for Brandishing 'Idiot' Trump Mask at Concert

The Green Day frontman is accused of inciting violence after holding up a Donald Trump mask while delivering an anti-MAGA message during the band's performance in Washington, DC.

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Billie Joe Armstrong is not afraid to get political onstage, but his recent action has landed him in hot water. The singer has been dragged online after he appeared to slam Donald Trump with a mask resembling the former president's face during a recent Green Day show.

On Monday, July 29, Green Day performed at Nationals Park in Washington DC alongside The Smashing Pumpkins. During the band's set, its frontman held up a Trump face mask with the word "idiot" scrawled across the forehead.

Armstrong held up the mask as he sang their hit song "American Idiot" with modified lyrics. "I'm not a part of a MAGA agenda," he sang instead of the original "Redneck agenda," a move he also did during this year's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC.

Armstrong's bold move has stirred debate, with popular right-wing influencer DC Draino penning on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Time to Boycott Green Day." He added, "Utter trash."

Others similarly called for a boycott, with some even suggesting the band is inciting violence due to the close proximity of Trump's attempted assassination earlier in the month. "Inciting violence against a former President," read one comment. Another remarked, "He's responsible now."

"You've disgraced yourself and lost a fan," another X user wrote. A fifth person pointed out, "The concert was held in DC. This comes just 2 weeks after Trump was shot in the ear at a rally."

"PATHETIC," someone called out the rocker, adding, "Just 17 days after Trump was shot." An apparent Trump supporter exclaimed, "Screw you," while one other commented, "Quite the pile of crap."

Others, however, remain supportive of the musician, with one gushing, "He's an icon he's a legend and he is the moment." Another dubbed Green Day "greatest band ever," while a third fan said, "Hell yeah!"