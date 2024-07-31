 
Kim Kardashian Not Putting Hidden Hills Home on Sale Despite Announcing She's Moving
A new report claims that 'The Kardashians' star is not moving out of her Hidden Hills mansion despite telling her sister Khloe Kardashian that she's 'moving.'

  • Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is not going anywhere else. A new report claims that "The Kardashians" star is not moving out of her Hidden Hills mansion despite telling her sister Khloe Kardashian that she's "moving."

A source reveals to PEOPLE that the mom of four is not selling her home. The insider, however, reveals that the SKIMS founder is temporarily out of it while an extra room is being added. The source adds that the room is not the underground vault.

Back in June, Kim shared in an interview that she "can't ever imagine moving" out of her Hidden Hills home. "The best memories I have growing up are in our family home, and I always want to create those memories and safe space for my kids," the former wife of Kanye West explained. “We’ve created such beautiful memories here already."

Kim and Ye purchased the headline-grabbing property for a reported $20 million in 2014. The 47-year-old rapper and Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt then undertook a top-to-bottom renovation of the property that would take three years to complete, completely altering its design into a stark, almost church-like structure.

  Editors' Pick

Ye told Architectural Digest in a March 2020 cover story that despite the minimalistic look, he and then-wife Kim intentionally designed the house for their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

"The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage," the Yeezy designer explained. "This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family."

The family moved to the house in December 2017. Kim and Ye initially kept the inside of the Hidden Hills home private before the "Vultures" spitter shared on X, formerly Twitter, some snaps of the interior in the next year.

The moving speculations started after Kim posted an Instagram Story video on Monday. The 43-year-old star was heard telling Khloe that she was "moving."

