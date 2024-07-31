Hoda Kotb Has Wardrobe Malfunction at Paris Olympics

NBC Celebrity

When in Paris, there's no better way to shine than by handling the unexpected with grace - just ask Hoda Kotb, who transformed a wardrobe malfunction into a moment of brilliance at the 2024 Paris Olympics!

AceShowbiz - Hoda Kotb, the 59-year-old "Today" show correspondent, recently handled a wardrobe malfunction like a pro while covering the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Sharing a candid video on her Instagram page, Kotb revealed her quick thinking fix: a stapler.

In the video, Kotb is seen holding the sides of her yellow dress taunt as a crew member, Kaitlin Vickery, staples the sides together. "Done," Kotb declares as she adjusts the dress's belt to cover the fix, giving Kaitlin a high five in jubilation. "Wardrobe malfunction-— nothing that a stapler can't fix!" she captioned the post, unbothered by the mishap.

Kotb isn't just making headlines for her sartorial saves. The journalist is also enjoying life in Paris, from mingling with stars at pre-Olympics events to bumping into Tom Cruise in the rain. Documenting their encounter with a gleeful selfie, Kotb captioned the shot, "Do you know when you dream of meeting Tom Cruise… And then it finally happens." Both Kotb and Cruise were soaked head to toe, adding a genuine touch to their memorable meeting.

The excitement didn't stop there. Kotb had the privilege of witnessing Celine Dion's awe-inspiring performance at the opening ceremony, her first live appearance since stepping back from her career due to Stiff Person Syndrome. Dion performed Edith Piaf's "Hymne à L'Amour" with an orchestra, marking a significant comeback.

Kotb, who previously interviewed Dion about her health battles, expressed deep admiration for the singer's resilience. "I had no idea what she had been through," Kotb shared on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen".

Kotb and her co-host Savannah Guthrie have embraced the fashion-forward spirit of the event with multiple dazzling outfit changes. Kotb's standout looks range from a belted black jumpsuit with a sheer sleeve at a Vogue pre-Olympics party to coordinated white outfits at the opening ceremony.

Even while covering the games, Kotb stays connected with her family. She shared an adorable Instagram photo of her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, wearing sparkling unitards in the spirit of the Games as they cheered from home.

As Kotb continues her Paris adventure, she remains an embodiment of grace, style, and resilience, inspiring both fans and fellow journalists alike.