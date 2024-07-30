Phaedra Parks Confirms Return to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' After Kenya Moore's Exit

Instagram TV

After a six-season hiatus, Phaedra Parks is back, bringing major changes and much-needed drama to the upcoming season 16 of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Phaedra Parks is set to make a return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" (RHOA) for its 16th season, after a dramatic exit in season 9. The 50-year-old lawyer and reality TV star, known for her quick wit and fiery comebacks, announced her return on Instagram.

"You called, I answered," she wrote, accompanied by a photoshoot of her holding a peach. This comeback comes as the series undergoes a major cast shakeup, bringing back some old faces and saying goodbye to others.

Fans of the show will be thrilled to see Parks reunite with Porsha Williams, her former close friend and much-loved cast member. Williams also returns to "RHOA" this season after a significant break.

The dynamic duo, affectionately known by fans as "Frick and Frack," last appeared together during the "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" 15th-anniversary special, sparking interest in Parks' return to the show.

However, not all changes have been welcomed. Kenya Moore, a controversial figure on the show, will not be returning. Moore was reportedly fired after allegedly revealing explicit pictures of new cast member Brittany Eady during the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa.

Despite denying the allegations and maintaining her innocence on social media, an investigation by Bravo led to her suspension and eventual exit from the series.

Parks' return coincides with the departure of other significant cast members. Kandi Burruss, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross are all leaving, marking the end of an era for the show.

Meanwhile, Shamea Morton Mwangi has been promoted to a full-time Housewife, and Cynthia Bailey returns as a Friend of the Housewives. Joining the new season are Drew Sidora, Kelli Ferrell, Brittany Eady, and Angela Oakley, promising fresh energy and new storylines.

Parks' resurgence in the reality TV world has not been confined to "RHOA". She has also made notable appearances on "The Traitors USA" and "Married to Medicine". Her role in "The Traitors" even helped the show snag a 2024 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

Season 16 of "RHOA" is in production and aims to reboot the series amid a transformative period. With Parks' dramatic return and the departure of some significant figures, this upcoming season promises to be one of the most dynamic and entertaining yet. Fans can look forward to streaming the previous seasons on Peacock to catch up before the new season's premiere.