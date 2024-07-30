 
Will Smith Reflects on Finding His Voice in Discussion About New Album
The 'Bad Boys' actor, who recently released a song, opens up about the inspiration behind his latest single, 'Work of Art', and how recent experiences have influenced his music.

AceShowbiz - Will Smith has released "Work of Art", his latest single featuring Russ and his son, Jaden Smith. In an interview with Russ, Smith revealed that the song marks a significant turning point in his musical journey.

"This was the song where I found my voice," Smith explained. "That's how I want to sound, that's what I want to talk about." Smith attributed the fresh perspective in his music to the challenges he has faced, including the media backlash he received after the 2022 Oscars incident.

"It was the first time since childhood that I got the shit kicked out of me," Smith said. "I had a run of good luck, but this was the first time I experienced what it's like to be stomped on."

Smith also discussed his upcoming album, tentatively titled "Dance in Your Darkest Moments", which he describes as his most personal project to date. The album's title reflects his belief in facing adversity with resilience.

"Over the past year and a half, I've been in the studio," Smith said. "I have a project that is the most personal and powerful music I've ever done. The idea of the music is, 'Dance in your darkest moments.'"

Smith and Russ both bonded over their shared experiences of "trials and tribulations." Smith did not explicitly mention the Oscars incident, but the pair discussed overcoming challenges. "It was really the first time in my life since childhood that I got the shit kicked out of me," Smith said. "I had a run of the gods, but this was the first time I experienced what it's like to get stomped on."

Smith's new album is expected to be released soon, marking his first studio album since "Lost and Found" in 2005.

