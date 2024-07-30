Courtney Cox's Adorable Dog Fails Viral Challenge in Hilarious Video

Instagram Celebrity

Upon learning of the viral 'Hands In' challenge, the 'Shining Vale' star invites her fur baby to join in the trend before it steals the spotlight in a hilarious video on social media.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - The viral "Hands In Challenge" has been sweeping across social media, with pet owners stacking their hands to see if their furry friends will join in by placing their paw on top. Courteney Cox, known for her roles on "Friends" and "Shining Vale" jumped on the trend with her Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lily and Bear. However, things didn't go as planned.

In a video she shared on Instagram on July 28, Cox compiled several successful attempts from other pet owners before sharing her own humorous fail. Set to The Turtles' 1967 hit "Happy Together", the clip shows Cox and an off-camera hand (possibly her daughter Coco, 20) stacking their hands.

Contrary to expectations, Cox's adorable dog opts to nudge their hands aside and walks under their arms, leaving the actress amused and endearingly frustrated. "She's cute. She's got that going for her," Cox captioned the post, which has amassed over 48K likes.

This isn't the first time Cox has shared amusing moments with her beloved dogs; just last year, she created a music video featuring Lily and Bear in various charming settings.

Cox is keeping busy not only with her pets but also in her professional life. She recently starred as Pat Phelps in the Starz series "Shining Vale" and reprised her role as Gale Weathers in the latest "Scream" films. Her future projects include producing a new TV series based on the true story of Brittany Wagner.