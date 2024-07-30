 
Tory Lanez and Kelsey Harris Struggled for Gun Before Megan Thee Stallion Got Shot, Driver Says
In an affidavit originally written by Tory's driver in 2023, Jauquan Smith claims the Canadian spitter tried to disarm Kelsey but he didn't see who shot Megan.

  • Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez's former driver has shed more light into the 2020 altercation that left Megan Thee Stallion shot in the foot. While the rapper has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting, his driver recently came forward with an eyewitness account.

Tory's legal team submitted an affidavit from his former driver Jauquan Smith in an attempt to seek for a new trial. In the affidavit, Jauquan detailed the summer night when the incident took place after Tory, Megan and Kelsey visited Kylie Jenner's house on July 12, 2020.

Jauquan said the three had an argument in the car after Tory revealed to Kelsey that he and Megan had a romantic relationship, while he was also in a similar relationship with Kelsey. "Ms. Pete [Megan] and Ms. Harris began fighting," the driver recalled. "I pulled over to stop them. Ms. Pete and Ms. Harris both got out of the vehicle and continued to fight, both verbally and physically. I broke up this fight and was pulling Ms. Pete toward the back of the car."

"I saw Ms. Harris with a gun in her hand. Mr. Peterson [Lanez] ran from behind Ms. Pete and myself toward Ms. Harris," Jauquan continued. "Mr. Peterson and Ms. Harris began struggling as Mr. Peterson tried to unarm Ms. Harris. I was still pulling Ms. Pete and did not see who shot the weapon. I was not harmed, and in my opinion, Ms. Pete was also fortunate. The whole incident happened so quickly."

The writer went on to claim, "I wanted to present this evidence during Mr. Peterson's trial but was prevented from doing so as the District Attorney was not ready to cross-examine me, and later they did not call me back due to the holidays and the court schedule. I believe I should have been allowed to present this evidence at trial."

Tory cited the affidavit as evidence warranting a new trial. However, prosecutors disputed his arguments, mentioning how his former attorney refused to call Jauquan as a witness in court. The California Attorney General's Office insisted the driver's side of the story wasn't previously unknown evidence.

"Given these circumstances, defense counsel conceded that Smith would not have been a helpful witness because of his bias and the cumulative nature of his proffered testimony," Deputy Attorney General Michael C. Keller wrote. "Recognizing that an independent eyewitness had placed the gun in the hands of Harris prior to the shooting, defense counsel explained that it would not 'do anything' to have appellant's friend say the same thing."

