Gwyneth Paltrow and Husband Brad Falchuk Pack on PDA on Shopping Spree in the Hamptons

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

Before celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary, the Marvel star and the filmmaker go on a shopping spree on the island, where they show their affection towards each other.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, the power couple of Hollywood, have been showcasing their enduring love and support for each other through public outings and red carpet appearances. From a shopping spree in the Hamptons to a movie premiere in Los Angeles, the duo has consistently displayed their close bond.

On Sunday, the 51-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow was seen holding hands with her 53-year-old husband, Brad Falchuk, during a shopping trip in the Hamptons, New York. Paltrow, an Oscar-winning actress, looked chic in a casual white T-shirt, green drawstring shorts, white sneakers, and Ray-Ban sunglasses. Falchuk opted for a white V-neck T-shirt, gray cargo slacks, and a colorful belt with gray sneakers, completing his outfit with brown sunglasses.

Their outing comes just before their sixth wedding anniversary, which the couple will celebrate in September. They married in the Hamptons in 2018 in an intimate ceremony attended by Paltrow's mother, Blythe Danner, and famous friends like Robert Downey Jr., Jerry Seinfeld, Benji Madden and Rob Lowe.

Earlier this year, Paltrow attended the Los Angeles premiere of Falchuk's new Netflix show, "The Brothers Sun", alongside the action comedy's Oscar-winning cast, including Michelle Yeoh. Paltrow stunned in a low-cut red suede top and a floor-length skirt, accentuating her slim waist with a red leather belt. Falchuk looked suave in a tan pinstripe suit, white button-up, and striped tie.

Paltrow and Falchuk have blended their families, bringing two children each from their previous marriages. Paltrow has daughter Apple Martin (19) and son Moses Martin (17) with Coldplay's Chris Martin, while Falchuk has a daughter, Isabella, and son, Brody, from his previous marriage.