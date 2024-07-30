Nicole Kidman and Daughter Sunday Share Laugh on Red Carpet in Paris Despite Family Rift

Instagram Celebrity

Despite an alleged family rift involving her son, the famous actress looks in good spirits when she attends an event in the City of Light with her 16-year-old daughter.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Monday evening, July 30 in Paris, Nicole Kidman, 57, graced the red carpet with her strikingly similar daughter, Sunday Rose Urban, 16, at an OMEGA event. Kidman stunned in a white ensemble featuring a crop top and high-waisted skirt with gold detailing, revealing a glimpse of her toned midriff. Sunday opted for a stylish gray suit with a waistcoat and wide-legged trousers.

Despite their high spirits and shared laughs on the red carpet, the family's gathering was overshadowed by a deepening rift between Kidman and her estranged son, Connor, 29.

According to reports, Kidman fears she has permanently lost Connor to Scientology after he revealed a new tattoo signifying his unwavering devotion to the religion. "Nicole's ache for her son is very real and extremely painful," a source told New Idea. "Seeing him double down on his devotion to Scientology is hard for her to take."

The revelation comes after Connor's recent adoption of a new tattoo that references the first mention of Scientology. Sources indicate that this may signify Connor's rise within the church's ranks.

Kidman shares adopted son Connor and daughter Isabella, 32, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 62. Connor and Isabella have remained devoted Scientologists since their parents' split in 2001 and have maintained a distance from their mother.

Despite the family's presence in Paris for the Olympics, Kidman's hopes of mending her relationship with Connor appear shattered. Daily Mail Australia reached out to Kidman for comment but received no immediate response.