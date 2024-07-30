Shannon Beador and Ex-Boyfriend John Janssen's Legal Battle Heats Up

Instagram Celebrity

The legal drama between the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star and her ex-boyfriend, who is now dating her co-star Alexis Bellino, continues to escalate with both parties firing back in court documents.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - The legal drama between "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador and her ex-boyfriend John Janssen continues to escalate with both parties firing back in court documents.

Shannon Beador's legal battle with John Janssen over a facelift loan is far from over. Janssen has filed a promissory fraud lawsuit against Beador, claiming she borrowed $75,000 from him for the surgery but never repaid it.

Janssen's recent filing responds to Beador's attempt to dismiss his fraud allegations and request for punitive damages and attorney fees. Beador's lawyers argued that Janssen had not provided sufficient evidence of fraud.

However, Janssen's lawyers countered that their complaint "sufficiently allege[s] malice and fraud" by alleging that Beador intended to induce Janssen to loan her money she never intended to repay. They also claim that Beador's "fraudulent intent is further evidenced by her continued assurances to Mr. Janssen that she would repay the loans."

In response to Beador's claim that the loans were "gifts," Janssen's attorney stated that Beador "knew when she made her false promises... that [she] did not intend to pay for such services."

Beador has previously denied Janssen's allegations, claiming that she offered to repay him but he refused to sign a non-disparagement agreement. Janssen's lawyer has since denied this claim.

The court has yet to make a ruling on Janssen's request for punitive damages. The legal battle between the former couple continues to unfold.