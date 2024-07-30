Robert Downey Jr. Demands Russo Brothers Directorship for Doctor Doom Role

Instagram Movie

The Tony Stark/Iron Man depictor in Marvel Cinematic Universe has confirmed his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time as the iconic villain Doctor Doom.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Robert Downey Jr., beloved for his portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has announced his return to the franchise in a surprising twist. However, this time, Downey will step into the shoes of a fan-favorite antagonist, the enigmatic Doctor Doom.

According to Variety, Downey's MCU comeback was contingent on the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, agreeing to direct the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" films. An insider revealed, "They were the only ones he would work with." This stipulation highlights Downey's trust in the Russo Brothers, who helmed the critically acclaimed "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame".

Downey also secured a series of perks. Sources indicate that his contract includes private jet travel, a dedicated security detail, and a "trailer encampment" on the set of both Avengers films.

Downey's return to the MCU generated immense excitement among fans who had bid farewell to Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. The actor's open-mindedness towards a comeback started emerging in June, as he hinted, "I've become surprisingly open-minded to the idea."

The Russo Brothers, who will also co-produce the Avengers films, will receive $80 million for their directorial services. These figures do not include any potential backend compensation or performance escalators.

The upcoming Marvel Studios film slate includes "Captain America: Brave New World" (February 14, 2025), "Thunderbolts*" (May 5, 2025), "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" (July 25, 2025), "Blade" (November 7, 2025), "Avengers: Doomsday" (May 1, 2026) and "Avengers: Secret Wars" (May 7, 2027).

Downey's portrayal of Doctor Doom is highly anticipated by Marvel enthusiasts, and with the involvement of the Russo Brothers, the stage is set for an epic return to the MCU.