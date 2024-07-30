Paris Hilton to 'Bring CDs Back' With Upcoming Album 'Infinite Icon'

Instagram Music

After revealing the dreamy cover art of the forthcoming record, the 'Turn It Up' hitmaker leaves her devotees excited with her new announcement about the set's CDs.

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton has made a new announcement about her second studio album. After revealing a dreamy cover art of the upcoming record, the "Turn It Up" hitmaker revealed that she wants to "bring CDs back" with "Infinite Icon".

On Monday, July 29, the 43-year-old hotel heiress made use of her Instagram page to give more details about her new set. In the caption of her recent post, she announced, "As the Queen of Y2k, I had to bring CDs back." She went on to spill, "Preorder the CD of my album #InfiniteIcon now at the link in bio! #iconic," adding a slew of emojis including a CD and crown.

In the same post, Paris let out a series of photos highlighting her holding the "Infinite Icon" CD on various occasions. She also released a picture of the CD being placed on a white bed sheet next to a portable CD player and a pair of hot pink earphones. The CD player was decorated with pink-themed stickers, including one that read, "Infinite Icon Paris Hilton."

After Paris made the announcement, Instagram users quickly voiced their excitement upon learning that the reality TV star will release the "Infinite Icon" CDs. In the comments section of the post, one in particular praised Paris' strategy to sell her album, "Wow! branding genius! Literally the icon of the 2000s and beyond. Love this idea and can't wait for this album to drop @parishilton."

Another marveled, "Of course Queen of Y2K would have CDs, loves it! Preordered mine the other day, both the physical cd and on iTunes. SO EXCITED for Infinite Icon, been waiting so long for a new album from you."

Similarly, a third exclaimed, "Loves it! I rarely listen to CDs anymore but have to get it to my collection for sure! Will you release a vinyl as well? September Can't come fast enough!!! Enjoy your vacation with your beautiful family! Love you!"

"Infinite Icon" is set to be launched on September 6. Recently, Paris unveiled a dreamy Sailor Moon-themed cover art of the upcoming record. In the artwork, it can be seen that the songstress, who rocks a pink bodysuit, is standing on a pink podium overlooking tall buildings in a city, colorful sky and the moon.