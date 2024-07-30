Tish and Noah Cyrus Seen Reuniting Amid Alleged Rift

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The mom and daughter duo previously made headlines for tumultuous family feud and a romantic entanglement over Tish's marriage to Noah's ex-boyfriend, Dominic Purcell.

AceShowbiz - Tish Cyrus and her daughter Noah Cyrus reunited in Los Angeles on Monday amid a tumultuous family feud and a romantic entanglement. The 57-year-old mother of Miley Cyrus was spotted with her youngest child, 24, leaving the Encino Financial Center. Witnesses reported that the estrangement ended after a three-year separation.

The sighting comes after Tish's ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus slammed their daughter Miley in an expletive-filled rant. Billy Ray also disparaged Tish, calling her derogatory names.

Tish's relationship with Dominic Purcell, who she married in August 2023, has also sparked controversy. Noah was reportedly upset that her mother had begun a relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

Despite recent rumors of a reconciliation, sources say Noah and Tish's relationship remains strained. A text from Noah to Tish on her birthday was a small step towards mending fences. However, Noah also publicly supported her father after his new song release.

Noah's support for Billy Ray Cyrus followed Tish's wedding, which Noah and her brother Braison did not attend. Sources claim Tish hired security to keep Noah away from the ceremony.

Noah has also expressed her dissatisfaction with the situation. She responded to a comment referencing "that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with" with a vulgar reply.

Dominic Purcell has not publicly commented on the rumors or his current relationship with Noah. However, Noah is currently engaged to fashion designer Pinkus.

The Cyrus family feud continues to unfold, with Noah and Tish's relationship hanging in the balance. While efforts to reconcile are ongoing, the rift between them appears to remain significant.