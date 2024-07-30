Royal Family Expresses Condolences and Support After Southport Attack

Instagram Celebrity

Prince William, Princess Kate and King Charles III have sent heartfelt messages of sympathy and support to those affected by the horrific knife attack in Southport, England.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - In a public statement on Monday, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton shared their profound sorrow and sympathy for the families and loved ones of the victims of the Southport stabbing. "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine the unimaginable pain they are going through," the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote in a message posted to social media.

They extended their "love, thoughts, and prayers" to all those involved in the "horrid and heinous attack." They also thanked emergency responders for their courage and professionalism in the face of such a horrific tragedy.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla also expressed their shock and sadness over the incident. "My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today," they said in a statement. "We send our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have so tragically lost their lives."

Two children were killed and several others injured in the attack, which occurred during a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance class. A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy stated that the suspect entered the location armed with a knife and attacked the group. "We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked," she said.

The motive for the attack remains unclear, and the police are not treating it as a terror-related incident. The details regarding the child victims and the identity of the attacker have not been disclosed due to their ages.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing their condolences and support for those affected. Witness accounts have described the scene as resembling a "horror movie."

The royal family's heartfelt message has provided some solace to those grieving the loss of their loved ones and offers a reminder of the importance of unity and compassion during times of tragedy.