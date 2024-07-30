Joe Jonas Spotted Vacationing With Mystery Brunette in St Tropez

Instagram Celebrity



AceShowbiz - Has he found a new lady? Joe Jonas sparked rumors that he may have found new love in his life after he was seen enjoying vacation along with a mystery brunette in St Tropez on Sunday, July 28.

In some snaps circulating online, the 34-year-old actor/singer was seen rocking a black sheer shirt over a white top with black trousers. He was joined by a beautiful companion as they left the harbor.

For the outing, the lady slipped into a plunging floral top with some low-rise jeans that she paired with a silver starfish necklace on a beaded strand. She styled her long black hair in a curly, tousled way. She went barefoot as she carried her black heels and a purse in her hand.

The sighting came after Joe released his first solo single, titled "Work It Out", in over a decade. In the track, the Jonas Brothers member sings about the end of his marriage to Sophie Turner after four years.

"Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for/ Stop being sad 'cause you're making the room uncomfortable," he croons. "OK, I get it, right now, you're feelin' so miserable/ Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible."

The pop star also gets candid about anxiety as he sings, "So you think you're too cool to go to therapy/ But look at you Your anxieties got anxieties. You go to bed with a head full of insecurities/ Nobody cares what you said back when you were seventeen."

"Work It Out" will be included in Joe's upcoming album "Music for People Who Believe in Love". Of the set, the DNCE singer shared in a press release, "This album is a celebration of gratitude, hope and love. These songs reflect on my life from a bird's-eye view acknowledging the many blessings around me."

"When we take a moment to breathe, pause and reflect on the positives, my hope is that we can find acceptance and ultimately peace in the present moment," he continued. He also assured that it's "okay to cry and mourn a loss" as "it's part of the process to take care of ourselves and eventually enables us to be there for the people we care about."