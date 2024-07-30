Britney Spears Not Moving Out of Thousand Oaks Home Despite Listing

Cover Images/startraksphoto.com Celebrity

The Grammy Award winner's California house shows up on real estates sites as being listed for sale, but the singer's team and big wig real estate agents have no idea who posted it.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is not moving out of her Thousand Oaks home despite it being publicly listed for sale. The singer's mansion in California showed up on real estate sites to announce it's up for sale on Monday, July 29, but it turns out to be fake news.

The fake listing originally appeared on the Multiple Listing Service. According to TMZ, someone appeared to hack into MLS and post the fake listing, offering the property for just under $9 million or $8,995,000 to be exact.

Other real estate sites, including Realtor.com and Zillow, then picked it up and the fake listing spread like wildfire with some big wing real estate agents attached. Britney's management team noticed the listing on Monday and contacted the real estate agents, who claimed they had no involvement in the posting. The culprit is still unknown, but the fake listing has been yanked off the MLS.

Britney purchased the Thousand Oaks home in 2015 for $7.4 million. Situated on 20 sprawling acres of land, it has 13,300 square feet of space, five bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms and an outdoor pool.

She moved to a Calabasas home which she purchased in 2022 shortly after she married Sam Asghari. However, the then-couple decided to sell the Calabasas home in early 2023 just a few months after buying it and moved back to her Thousand Oaks home.

"Britney and Sam are living in her Thousand Oaks home full time while her new home that they purchased is being sold," a source allegedly close to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife.com at the time. "She always preferred this home and she never really vibed with the new house. It has nothing to do with the location of her sons or anything like that."

"It is simply that Britney feels safe in her Thousand Oaks house, and she has so many memories there. To her, this house felt like home, and it is where they are currently living," the so-called insider explained, noting that she was unhappy with Calabasas because it's "too big" and didn't offer her enough privacy.