Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Hint Baby Girl Is on the Way

Following their latest Instagram posts, Chris Pratt and his author wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, sparked speculation that their upcoming third child is possibly another baby girl.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - While Katherine Schwarzenegger has been relatively discreet about her pregnancy, recent social media posts have fans buzzing. On July 28, Schwarzenegger revealed her growing baby bump in a delightful series of photos on Instagram.

Dressed in pink plaid maternity overalls, a white shirt, and shades, she looked radiant as she posed with a fluffy white bunny beside a bedazzled pink cowboy hat and bandana. The 34-year-old author and mom to Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 2, captured the playful scene with the caption, "It isn't a party without a bunny appearance."

Fans quickly noticed the abundance of pink in the photos, prompting many to speculate that the couple might be expecting another girl. One enthusiastic commenter noted, "She's wearing pink... she must be having another girl! Congratulations Katherine and Chris!" Another added, "This is definitely a pregnancy announcement. I'm gonna guess it's a girl due to all the pink."

Adding to the speculation, Chris Pratt shared an endearing image of his pregnant wife and their daughters on July 27. He captioned the photo with, "Greatest party planner in history!" This adorable post, featuring Schwarzenegger and their daughters smiling in front of a petting zoo, seemingly confirmed the pregnancy news.

Though the couple has not officially announced the baby's gender, a conversation Schwarzenegger had on her "BDA Baby" podcast hinted at it. "I, myself, raising girls, want to know more all the time," she shared. This statement fueled more chatter about the possibility of another girl joining their family.

While the pregnancy news isn't explicitly confirmed by the couple, their fans are eager to celebrate with them. As for Pratt, who also shares an 11-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, he has expressed immense pride in his daughters.

"They are cute and they're wonderful," he told E! News in May. "They're sweet, polite, kind, joyous little angels, and I love them." He also admitted they have him wrapped around their fingers. "It's wild," he said. "I hate to make generalizations based on gender but, in my experience, girls are more emotional. They like to hear stories more than they like to wrestle."

The couple, who met through Schwarzenegger's mother Maria Shriver in 2018 and tied the knot in June 2019, continues to cherish their growing family. As they prepare for their new addition, they embrace their role as loving parents, celebrating every magical moment along the way.