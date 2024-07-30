Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Trolls Criticizing Her Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Outfit

Instagram Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen has responded as her outfit at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony has set social media abuzz, with fans and critics clashing over her audacious sartorial decision.

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen, never one to shy away from making bold fashion statements, found herself at the center of a social media storm due to her outfit at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony held on Friday, July 26. The 38-year-old model wore an olive green knit set by Chloé, featuring a $1,790 cardigan and matching $1,000 micro shorts.

Teigen shared her look on Instagram, which included a carousel of photos with her family and celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Hoda Kotb. While some Instagram users praised her daring ensemble, others were less kind.

Chrissy Teigen,Snoop Dogg, and John Legend at Paris Olympics

One critic remarked, "the airline lost your pants????? Seriously this is awful," and another added, "Why are you wearing underwear and calling it an outfit??????" Despite the harsh comments, Teigen, known for her sharp clapbacks, responded nonchalantly with a simple "thanks for sharing!" to one of the detractors.

Her outfit did have its supporters, with celebrities like Busy Philipps and Taylor Lorenz showering her with praise. "My god this fit [fire][love]," commented Philipps, while Lorenz declared, "A gold medal for the outfit [fire]." Fans echoed these sentiments, with one admirer stating, "Everyone mad about the outfit - she's a model with 7ft legs let her show off her assets it bought her a house, what have your legs done."

Teigen, who attended the event with husband John Legend and their two oldest children, Luna, 8, and Miles, 6, seemed unfazed by the mixed reactions. She described the opening ceremonies held on the Seine River as an "absolutely epic experience" despite the rain. The family was seen socializing with other celebrities and cheering on Team USA.

The model continued to embrace daring fashion throughout the event. During a women's gymnastics event, she wore a white Alexander Wang ensemble, which included a deconstructed menswear shirt paired with a ribbed camel top and a mini skort.

The debate surrounding Teigen's outfit exemplifies the ongoing division in the perception of high fashion versus practicality, especially in formal public events. Regardless of the critics, Teigen's confident stride in the rainy streets of Paris and her continued support from fans and fellow celebrities alike reflect her strong influence and the bold statement she made with her unique fashion choice.