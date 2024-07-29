Multiple Kids Injured in Mass Stabbing Near Taylor Swift-Themed Event

Instagram Celebrity

A serene seaside town in England was rocked by a horrific incident that left eight people injured, some of them children, in a stabbing spree near a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class.

AceShowbiz - In the quiet town of Southport, approximately 20 miles north of Liverpool, a peaceful Monday morning was shattered when multiple reports of a stabbing led police officers to a property on Hart Street around 11:50 A.M. The incident, as confirmed by BBC News, The Telegraph, and the Daily Express, occurred near a children's dance class themed around pop-icon Taylor Swift, hosted at the Hart Space community center.

According to The Telegraph, the class was specifically aimed at children between the ages of 6 and 11. "Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife," a statement from Merseyside Police disclosed. "He has been taken to a police station." Authorities have not yet identified the man apprehended but confirmed that currently, there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Emergency services responded rapidly to the grim scene. A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the North West Ambulance Service indicated that 13 ambulances were dispatched to the site. Eight individuals, whose ages were not disclosed, received treatment for stab wounds and were transported to various local hospitals including Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Aintree University Hospital, and Southport and Formby Hospital.

Alder Hey Children's Hospital announced a "major incident," stating it was "working with other emergency services to respond to this incident" and highlighting the extreme busyness of its emergency department. While no fatalities have been confirmed, the trauma remains deeply felt in the community.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his condolences and shock through a statement on X, calling the event "horrendous and deeply shocking." He added, "My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response." He is being continually updated as the investigation unfolds.

The tranquil town of Southport, known for its picturesque coastline, now faces the aftermath of an incident that has left residents shaken. Witnesses from nearby businesses described seeing bleeding children fleeing the community center, with injuries to their necks, backs, and chests. One child was reportedly in a critical condition.

Colin Parry, a local auto repair shop owner, echoed a sentiment felt by many, saying, "This is like something from America, not like sunny Southport." The community now looks to heal while grappling with the reality of such unforeseen violence.