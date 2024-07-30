Kim Kardashian Roasted by Khloe for Wearing 'Golden Globe' Gown to Son Tatum's Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

When it comes to the Kardashians, you can always count on a blend of glamour, fun, and just a smidgen of playful sibling teasing as Khloe Kardashian roasted sister Kim's extravagant wardrobe choice for a simple family birthday party.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian couldn't help but poke fun at her sister Kim Kardashian for donning a red carpet-worthy gown to celebrate her son Tatum's second birthday on Sunday, July 28. The always-fashionable Kim showed up to her nephew's dinosaur-themed party in a skintight, shimmering gold gown - an attire choice that stood out among the more casual outfits worn by other attendees.

The Good American co-founder took to Instagram to share the humorous moment, exclaiming, "Wowee, the Golden Globe is here, ladies and gentlemen!" in a video clip while Kim's daughter Chicago clung to her mom. Kim quickly defended her glamorous attire, revealing she had actually called Khloe in advance to ask whether she should wear something "fancy" or "workout clothes."

While the Skims mogul wowed in her floor-length dress, paired with open-toe black heels and a small gold handbag, her sister Khloe opted for a white flared eyelet mini dress with a corset and white Nike sneakers. Khloe's longtime pals Malika and Khadijah Haqq also went the casual route, with Malika sporting a crop top and leggings and Khadijah in camo pants and a black T-shirt.

Kim, 43, looked as radiant as ever with her straightened raven-colored hair, full face of glowy matte makeup, and her daughter Chicago by her side in a casual sky blue T-shirt, jean shorts, and white Adidas Sambas. Kim also shared heartfelt moments on social media, posting birthday tributes to Tatum. "Happy 2nd Birthday Tatum. My baby!! I love you so so so much!" she wrote, adding, "Auntie KiKi's got you forever!!!"

The lavish affair took place at Khloe's $17 million Hidden Hills mansion, meticulously transformed by party planner Mindy Weiss into a "Jurassic Park"-like oasis. The extravagant setup featured life-sized dinosaur sculptures, palm-shaped pool floats, and a custom three-tiered cake that wowed the guests.

The day's festivities were not just a celebration for Tatum but also a family gathering, with Khloe expressing her heartfelt sentiments on Instagram. "Happy birthday my sweet handsome boy! You are loved tremendously by this incredible tribe of ours! Always and forever, Mommy loves you," she wrote.

The birthday bash came on the heels of the Kardashian family's earlier celebration for Tristan Thompson's brother Amari's 18th birthday at his Hidden Hills home.

With Khloe's playful yet sincere teasing, Kim's glamorous entrance, and the sheer extravagance of the party, Tatum's birthday was a perfect blend of family fun and stylish flair - a true Kardashian affair.