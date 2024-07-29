 
'Bachelor' Alum Victoria Fuller and NFL Quarterback Will Levis Go Instagram Official
The former 'Bachelor' star Victoria Fuller has confirmed her new relationship with Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis by posting their PDA on social media.

  • Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Former "The Bachelor" star Victoria Fuller, 30, has seemingly found a new love interest in Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, 25. The romantic relationship was made public as both posted each other on social media.

On July 29, Levis shared an Instagram Story embracing Fuller on a boat, tagging her and adding a white heart emoji. Fuller confirmed the relationship by reposting the photo and writing "life update."

Victoria Fuller and Will Levis pack on PDAs

Levis, a second-round draft pick by the Titans in 2023, became the team's starting quarterback halfway through last season. He will assume the starting role again when the NFL season commences in September.

Fuller, a Nashville resident, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of "The Bachelor" in 2020, where she was eliminated during the hometown dates. She later returned for "Bachelor in Paradise" season 8 in 2022, getting engaged to Johnny DePhillipo before splitting while the show was airing.

Levis previously dated Gia Duddy, who accompanied him to the 2023 NFL Draft. They reportedly broke up in September, five months after Levis was drafted. Duddy was seen celebrating her birthday in Nashville with friends at the time of Levis and Fuller's relationship announcement.

