Jesse Williams Confirms Exit From 'Only Murders in the Building'

As fans eagerly await the new season of 'Only Murders in the Building,' one beloved character played by 'Grey's Anatomy' hunk Jesse Williams won't be making a return.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jesse Williams, who brought life to the character Tobert in Season 3 of Hulu's critically acclaimed "Only Murders in the Building," has confirmed he will not be returning for the upcoming season. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at the premiere of his new docuseries "Distilled," Williams, 42, announced, "No, I'm not on that show anymore."

Tobert, a documentarian and love interest to Selena Gomez's character Mabel, quickly became a fan favorite upon his debut. His storyline largely centered around helping Mabel investigate the mysterious death of Ben Glenroy, portrayed by Paul Rudd. As the season concluded, Tobert moved to Los Angeles to work on an indie film, leaving the door open for a potential return that, as it turns out, won't be happening.

Despite his exit, fans can look forward to plenty of familiar faces in Season 4. The dynamic trio of Steve Martin (Charles-Haden Savage), Martin Short (Oliver Putnam), and Selena Gomez (Mabel Mora) will continue to be the driving force of the show, joined once again by Meryl Streep (Loretta Durkin) and Paul Rudd (Ben Glenroy). Newcomers for this season include big names like Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis.

"Only Murders in the Building" has garnered significant acclaim for its unique blend of comedy and mystery, alongside its star-studded cast. Reflecting on his time on the show, Williams previously shared his admiration for co-stars Martin and Short, saying, "It may be the first time I've ever been like, 'Oh, this is the pinch yourself moment.' Each of them, independently and together, were such comedy pillars for me and were just so present on my screens growing up."

Season 4 is set to premiere on August 27, and this time around, the main characters will find themselves juggling their usual murder investigations with a new venture: turning their podcast into a blockbuster film. The season is also expected to delve into the mysterious death of Sazz Pataki, Charles' stunt double played by Jane Lynch.

Though Williams' absence will be felt, the show continues to evolve and introduce intriguing new elements, promising another thrilling ride for its audience. Don't miss the new season of "Only Murders in the Building" on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK starting this August 27.