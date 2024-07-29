 
Paris Olympics Commentator Bob Ballard Apologizes for Sexist Remark After Being Fired
Eurosport commentator Bob Ballard breaks silence after he's removed from the network's Olympics coverage for making an inappropriate comment about the Australian women's swimming team.

  Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bob Ballard, a commentator for Eurosport, has apologized for a sexist remark that got him pulled from the network's coverage of the Paris Olympics. During Saturday, July 27's broadcast of the women's 4x100m freestyle swimming relay medal ceremony, Ballard said, "Well, the women just finishing off. You know what women are like… hanging around, doing their makeup."

Former Olympic swimmer Lizzie Simmonds, who was commentating alongside Ballard, replied, "Outrageous, Bob. Some of the men are doing that, as well," a response that earned Ballard's laughter.

Eurosport confirmed that Ballard had been removed from its Olympics coverage after his comments were made. "To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect," a statement from the network read.

Ballard later apologized for causing "some offence" with his comments, saying, "It was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone, and, if I did, I apologize. I am a massive advocate of women's sport."

Ballard is a veteran reporter and sportscaster who has covered the Olympics for multiple European outlets for decades.

