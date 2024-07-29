Paris Olympics Commentator Bob Ballard Removed From Coverage After His 'Outrageous' Sexist Remarks

X/bobballardsport Celebrity

The Olympics are a celebration of athletic excellence and equality, but recent sexist remarks by Eurosport commentator Bob Ballard have cast a shadow over the 2024 Paris Games.

AceShowbiz - Eurosport commentator Bob Ballard has been removed from the broadcaster's coverage of the Olympic Games following a sexist comment about Australia's female swimmers. The incident occurred after the Australian women's 4x100m freestyle relay team clinched the gold medal.

As the swimmers were exiting the Paris Aquatic Centre, Ballard remarked, "Well, the women just finishing up. You know what women are like… hanging around, doing their make-up."

Lizzie Simmonds, Ballard's co-commentator, labeled the comment as "outrageous," reflecting the immediate backlash that erupted on social media.

A clip of Ballard's controversial commentary quickly went viral, resulting in swift action by Eurosport. The broadcaster released a statement confirming Ballard's removal, "During a segment of Eurosport's coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment. To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect."

The remark comes at a significant moment for the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which has promoted Paris 2024 as "The Equal Games," highlighting the milestone that women now constitute 50% of the participants.

The Australian women's team's victory, led by Emma McKeon, Shayna Jack, Mollie O'Callaghan, and Meg Harris, is historic, marking their fourth consecutive gold medal in the event with a record time of 3:28.92. The team's triumph was marred by Ballard's unprofessional commentary.

Despite Ballard having a distinguished career spanning over four decades, his comment has overshadowed his extensive experience covering swimming, diving, and other sports for BBC Radio 5 Live and Eurosport. Ballard has yet to publicly address the incident. However, he did take to social media platform X to wish his colleague Laura Winter good luck ahead of the evening's swimming session, saying, "Have a great one."

The negative reaction to Ballard's comment reminds us the importance of professionalism and respect in all fields including sports commentary, particularly in an era where equality and fairness are paramount. This incident serves as a critical reminder to all commentators and broadcasters of the significant influence their words can have on audiences and the athletes they cover.