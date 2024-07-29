Venus Williams Caught Packing on PDA With Actor and Director Andrea Preti in Italy

Instagram Celebrity

The 44-year-old professional tennis player is photographed getting cozy with the 36-year-old Danish filmmaker while enjoying a lavish vacation aboard a yacht in Nerano.

AceShowbiz - Venus Williams appears to have found herself a new man, five years after calling it quits with Nicholas Hammond. The former No. 1 tennis player has sparked dating rumors with actor and director Andrea Preti following their PDA-filled vacation.

On Sunday, July 28, DeuxMoi published on Instagram pictures of the alleged pair's lavish trip to Nerano, Italy. In the photos, the two were not shy to show their affection to each other despite being joined by fellow travelers on a yacht.

One of the images saw the 36-year-old hunk putting his hands on the professional tennis player's shoulders as he stood behind the 44-year-old athlete, who was sitting in front of him. At another point, he put his face close to hers as he seemingly whispered something in her ear.

The Danish filmmaker was seen wrapping his hand around her shoulder while she put on her green hat to protect her head from the sunlight in another snap. The two also shared a laugh while siting side-by-side on the dining table as they enjoyed a lighthearted conversation.

During the trip, Venus showed summer vibes in an olive green dress with a plunging neckline. Her dark hair was styled in a neat updo. Aside from her green hat, she kept her accessory to a minimum.

As for her rumored boo, he bared his chiseled chest in a white shirt that was left unbuttoned. He sported his curly hair and thick facial hair while rocking a pair of round dark shades to shield his eyes from the sunlight.

It's unclear when Venus and Nicholas started seeing each other. The sister of Serena Williams was last known in a relationship with millionaire Nicholas Hammond in 2017 before their split in 2019. At the time, Page Six reported their age difference played a factor. According to the outlet, Venus was ready for a marriage and family, while Nicholas was not on the same page.

Since then, Venus has been focusing on her health while trying to get back on the tennis court. In 2021, she was often seen with fellow tennis player Reilly Opeka, but she quickly shot down rumors that they were dating in an Instagram Story. In 2023, she hinted that she's ready to return to the dating game by joining the dating app Raya.