Nina Dobrev Walks Without Crutches for First Time Since Dirt Bike Accident

Instagram Celebrity

The actress, who has a role on 'The Vampire Diaries', has achieved a major milestone in her recovery from a severe knee injury sustained in a dirt bike accident three months ago.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Nina Dobrev, 35, has achieved a major milestone in her recovery from a severe knee injury sustained in a dirt bike accident three months ago. This week, she took her first steps without crutches alongside her boyfriend Shaun White.

Dobrev shared a vulnerable video on Instagram documenting her arduous road to recovery. She revealed that the initial accident resulted in a torn ACL, meniscus and fractured tibial plateau. She underwent surgery and endured a "brutal recovery."

Dobrev admitted to struggling mentally with her immobility, saying, "I'm a very independent person, so having to rely on other people was really hard for me." However, she praised her support system for helping her through the challenging time.

Despite the pain and mental toll, Dobrev emphasized the importance of laughter and positivity. "It's nature's best medicine," she said. She also recognized that the injury forced her to slow down and appreciate the simple things in life.

After spending significant time on a continuous passive motion (CPM) machine and engaging in physical therapy, Dobrev has made significant progress. She is now able to walk with the assistance of a cane.

Dobrev revealed that her injury taught her the importance of community and asking for help. "I'm learning that community is important. We can't do everything all alone," she said. She also noted that she is still working on overcoming negative self-talk.

While Dobrev acknowledges that she is far from fully recovered, she is optimistic about her future. She states, "I'm trying to be kinder to myself, to remind myself that this is temporary and it will get better."