HBO has released the finale trailer for the upcoming finale of 'House of the Dragon', hinting at an inevitable all-out war between Team Green and Team Black.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - The dragons are circling and Aemond's tightening his eyepatch: Must mean season 2 finale of "House of the Dragon" is upon us. HBO has released a promo for the season-ending episode 8, revealing a glimpse of an epic military showdown.

The finale will mark the culmination of a season that has witnessed the death of Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys, the likely intentional maiming of King Aegon by his brother Aemond, who subsequently ascended to the Iron Throne, and the rise of three Targaryen bastards - Addam, Ulf, and Hugh - with the ability to ride dragons.

In the trailer, Ser Criston Cole warns, "We march now toward our annihilation," as Rhaenyra prepares her new dragonriders, Daemon rallies his army, and Aemond asks Helaena to join the fray with Dreamfyre. The preview is filled with stunning visuals of dragons taking flight.

The "House of the Dragon" season 2 finale trailer also teases another major battle, following the bloody Battle of Rook's Rest that claimed the lives of Rhaenys and Meleys. With the Blacks and Greens now fully committed to war, viewers can expect a heated clash for control of Westeros.

The trailer depicts Rhaenyra, Aemond and other key characters preparing for battle, including the arrival of new dragonriders, such as Addam of Hull, Ulf White and Hugh Hammer, who pledge their allegiance to the Black cause.

As the two factions gear up for the final confrontation, Rhaenyra urges her allies to strike while they have the advantage, while Aemond rallies his own forces, including Helaena and Dreamfyre. A burning castle and ships sailing into battle suggest that the upcoming Battle of the Gullet will be a pivotal moment in the war.

"House of the Dragon" sophomore season finale will air on HBO on Sunday at 9/8c, promising a thrilling conclusion to a season that has been filled with intrigue, violence, and epic dragon battles.