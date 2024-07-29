 
TV

HBO has released the finale trailer for the upcoming finale of 'House of the Dragon', hinting at an inevitable all-out war between Team Green and Team Black.

  • Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - The dragons are circling and Aemond's tightening his eyepatch: Must mean season 2 finale of "House of the Dragon" is upon us. HBO has released a promo for the season-ending episode 8, revealing a glimpse of an epic military showdown.

The finale will mark the culmination of a season that has witnessed the death of Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys, the likely intentional maiming of King Aegon by his brother Aemond, who subsequently ascended to the Iron Throne, and the rise of three Targaryen bastards - Addam, Ulf, and Hugh - with the ability to ride dragons.

In the trailer, Ser Criston Cole warns, "We march now toward our annihilation," as Rhaenyra prepares her new dragonriders, Daemon rallies his army, and Aemond asks Helaena to join the fray with Dreamfyre. The preview is filled with stunning visuals of dragons taking flight.

  Editors' Pick

The "House of the Dragon" season 2 finale trailer also teases another major battle, following the bloody Battle of Rook's Rest that claimed the lives of Rhaenys and Meleys. With the Blacks and Greens now fully committed to war, viewers can expect a heated clash for control of Westeros.

The trailer depicts Rhaenyra, Aemond and other key characters preparing for battle, including the arrival of new dragonriders, such as Addam of Hull, Ulf White and Hugh Hammer, who pledge their allegiance to the Black cause.

As the two factions gear up for the final confrontation, Rhaenyra urges her allies to strike while they have the advantage, while Aemond rallies his own forces, including Helaena and Dreamfyre. A burning castle and ships sailing into battle suggest that the upcoming Battle of the Gullet will be a pivotal moment in the war.

"House of the Dragon" sophomore season finale will air on HBO on Sunday at 9/8c, promising a thrilling conclusion to a season that has been filled with intrigue, violence, and epic dragon battles.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
'House of the Dragon' Shocks Fans With Another Brutal Death of Prominent Character

'House of the Dragon' Shocks Fans With Another Brutal Death of Prominent Character

George R.R. Martin Raves Over 'Brilliant' Addition to 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

George R.R. Martin Raves Over 'Brilliant' Addition to 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Fabien Frankel Limits Instagram Comment Due to Online Trolling From 'House of the Dragon' Fans

Fabien Frankel Limits Instagram Comment Due to Online Trolling From 'House of the Dragon' Fans

'House of the Dragon' Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes Photos Ahead of Another Shocking Episode

'House of the Dragon' Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes Photos Ahead of Another Shocking Episode

Latest News
OG Marvel Stars Celebrate Robert Downey Jr.'s Return to MCU Despite Backlash
  • Jul 29, 2024

OG Marvel Stars Celebrate Robert Downey Jr.'s Return to MCU Despite Backlash

Top 10 Affordable Volunteer Programs Abroad
  • Jul 29, 2024

Top 10 Affordable Volunteer Programs Abroad

Bhad Bhabie Shades Baby Daddy Le Vaughn After Reconciliation
  • Jul 29, 2024

Bhad Bhabie Shades Baby Daddy Le Vaughn After Reconciliation

Karrahbooo Sparks Exit Rumors From Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys
  • Jul 29, 2024

Karrahbooo Sparks Exit Rumors From Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys

Tom Cruise Spotted Returning to London After Paris Olympic Extravaganza
  • Jul 29, 2024

Tom Cruise Spotted Returning to London After Paris Olympic Extravaganza

Josh Hartnett Recalls Troubling Stalking Incidents that Drove Him Away from Hollywood
  • Jul 29, 2024

Josh Hartnett Recalls Troubling Stalking Incidents that Drove Him Away from Hollywood