Chris Evans Details Return as Human Torch in Surprise 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Cameo

The Marvel star, who has reprised his role as Johnny Storm a.k.a. the Human Torch in the latest action film, 'Deadpool and Wolverine', discusses his surprise return and its challenges.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine" has been a huge success since its release, offering plenty of action, gore, jokes, and heart. Along with these elements, the film also features numerous cameos and surprise characters, including Chris Evans' unexpected return.

After initially thinking he'd encounter Captain America, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is shocked to learn that Evans' character in "Deadpool & Wolverine" is actually Johnny Storm from the "Fantastic Four". In a recent interview, Evans explained how he was thrilled to reprise the role:

"I was so excited ... Ryan's a buddy. He just shot me a text saying, 'Listen, might be a long shot, but would you have any interest in reprising something from 20 years ago?' I said, 'Oh my God! Of course.' "

In the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Reynolds' Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman's Logan encounter Evans' Johnny Storm in the Void. Wilson initially believes him to be the beloved Sentinel of Liberty, but is surprised when the character yells, "Flame on!"

Evans, who previously portrayed Johnny Storm in the early 2000s Fantastic Four films, also spoke about the difficulties and improvements he experienced while wearing his characteristic blue suit for the "Deadpool & Wolverine" cameo.

"Primarily because where we find Johnny, he's meant to be a little more rundown, so the costume didn't have to be pristine ... Those first two movies, that's when Marvel was really still trying to find their footing. So everything had to be very precise and had a lot of meetings, a lot of opinions. This was a little more like, 'Yeah, we know it. We've seen it.' "