Jessica Alba Flaunts Toned Physique During Family Getaway in Mykonos

Instagram Celebrity

The 43-year-old actress stuns in a series of swimsuits while vacationing in Greece with her family, showcasing her toned physique and celebrating the bond with her children.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - On a picturesque Greek summer day, Jessica Alba took to the beaches of Mykonos, flaunting her incredible figure in a series of stylish swimwear. The 43-year-old actress was joined by her loving family, including her three children, Honor, Haven and Hayes.

Alba graced the shores in a vibrant pink string triangle bikini, her toned abs and long, lean legs on full display. The girly swimsuit featured a lettuce trim below the bust and a shoulder-flaunting halterneck that drew attention to her cleavage. A matching pink sarong provided a touch of sophistication while shielding her from the sun's rays.

Spending quality time with her 16-year-old daughter Honor, Alba couldn't resist capturing the special moment with the ocean as their backdrop. Honor, who has inherited her mother's striking features, sported a chic printed two-piece.

As the family frolicked in the warm Mediterranean waters, Jessica accessorized her swimwear with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and oversized sunglasses. Her golden tan contrasted beautifully with the pastel fabrics of her outfit.

Throughout their beach day, the Honest Company founder demonstrated her love for her children. She doted on her youngest son, Hayes, sharing laughter and fun in the sun.

On a separate day, Alba traded her pink swimwear for a black thong bikini, showing off her bombshell physique. Her vertiginous legs sizzled as she strolled across the sand, accompanied by her husband, Cash Warren.