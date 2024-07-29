 
Busta Rhymes Gushes About Making Dreams Come True After Securing Spot on Hollywood Walk of Fame
The 52-year-old emcee, whose real name is Trevor George Smith Jr., feels honored by the recognition because 'there are incredible icons in this world' that have never gotten a Hollywood star.

  • Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Busta Rhymes has reached a new milestone in his career and he's so grateful for it. Having secured a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the "Touch It" hitmaker called it "one of the most dream come true moments."

The 52-year-old emcee, whose real name is Trevor George Smith Jr., gushed over his new accomplishment in an interview with Variety. "I'm not gonna lie, it was probably one of the most prestigious moments, one of the most emotional moments, one of the most dream come true moments," he raved. "It's really one of the things you never think you'll ever get."

Busta feels honored by the recognition because "there are incredible icons in this world that have never gotten a Grammy, they've never gotten an MTV Award." He added, "They've never gotten a Hollywood star. They've never been inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And they could've lived to be 90 years old and still never got it. They could have been professionally recording for 70 years and still never got it."

Busta, who has 12 Grammy nominations and 16 nods from the MTV Video Music Awards, went on to note that he's in a prosperous phase of his life. "It's just such a profound moment for me, when I still am at a stage in my life where I am on an upswing of business, upswing of creativity, an upswing of happiness and upswing of joy. I'm probably in the best place in my life."

Aside from Busta, the class of 2025 for the Hollywood Walk of Fame will include famous musicians like Keith Urban, Green Day as well as the late Prince. Irish actor Colin Farrell, actresses Jessica Chastain and [Jane Fonda] will also receive the honor.

