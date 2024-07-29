Jaylen Brown Spoils GF Kysre Gondrezick With Brazil Trip and Lavish Gifts on 27th Birthday

Cover Images/Media Punch/INSTARimages Celebrity

The WNBA free agent takes to social media to show off her pricey gifts from her boyfriend, drawing comments from Draya Michele and Angel Reese, two weeks after confirming their relationship at ESPYs.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jaylen Brown has gone all out to make Kysre Gondrezick the happiest woman on earth on her 27th birthday. The NBA star has treated his girlfriend to lavish gifts, which included a trip to Brazil and a bunch of luxury items, on her special day.

It's Kysre herself who gave a sneak peek at her birthday gifts. On Saturday, July 27, she took to her Instagram page to upload pictures of her on a boat ride and holding a huge bouquet of roses and sunflowers.

The WNBA free agent also showed off her pricey gifts, including Christian Louboutin shoes and a romantic boat ride. She additionally showed the stunning view of Brazil and included a black-and-white photo of her and Jaylen walking side-by-side on a corridor.

"Leo season," she simply captioned it, earning responses from her followers, including Draya Michele who wrote, "It's your world." Angel Reese chimed in, "HE BETTER DO IT FOR BIG MAMA." Nurse and blogger Deanna Michelle added, "She's so pretty love this for her!! JB is the best!! All women wish they could be spoiled like this!!"

Jaylen and Kysre celebrated her birthday together two weeks after they seemingly confirmed their romance at the 2024 ESPY Awards. Making their relationship red carpet official, the duo attended the event, which was held on July 11 in Los Angeles, together.

The Boston Celtics player and the former Chicago Sky player pulled up to the Dolby Theater in style and were photographed walking arm-in-arm. They were even seen getting ready for the event inside the same hotel room at the Pendry in West Hollywood.

Jaylen and Kysre's dating rumors first surfaced in June following his NBA Finals win. The 27-year-old hunk was joined by the professional female basketball player when celebrating the victory with his team at the Boston Celtics parade on June 21.

Jaylen also shared a picture of his new leading lady with his Finals MVP Award. In the snap posted on his Instagram Story, the former Chicago Sky player was holding his trophy.