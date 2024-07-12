Nelly Furtado Unveils Dream Collaboration With Taylor Swift

AceShowbiz - Nelly Furtado has fans buzzing with the announcement of her new album "7" and a potential collaboration with none other than Taylor Swift. The "Maneater" singer has a track ready for her idol, and the industry is listening.

Furtado, the iconic singer behind hits like "I'm Like a Bird" and "Maneater", recently revealed an enticing prospect for fans of both her music and Swift's. In multiple interviews, Furtado shared that she has penned a tune specifically with Swift in mind. "I have a song for Taylor," she told Extra on Thursday, July 11, noting that the track was produced by Australian EDM artist Dom Dolla, who happens to be friends with Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce.

During another chat about her upcoming album on "TODAY" with Hoda & Jenna", Furtado elaborated, "I have a song I want Taylor Swift on the remix (to). It's called 'Ready for Myself'. Verse two. She can rewrite it. Write whatever you want. Change the chorus."

The mutual admiration between these two artists became evident during a delightful interaction backstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Swift, who was receiving the song of the year award, praised Furtado's versatility. "I was just singing 'I'm Like a Bird' the other day," Swift told Furtado in a TikTok video from the event. Flattered, Furtado responded, "Oh my God, every time you write another amazing song, I'm like, 'She did it again!' "

Reflecting on this heartfelt exchange, Furtado admitted in an interview, "She's an icon. I think that it's such a beautiful flow of life to know that your songs made an impact 20 years later. Because you second guess yourself and you go, 'Oh, maybe it was just a thing, a trend.' But then when you see new generations enjoying your music, it becomes very real."

Furtado's forthcoming album "7" marks her first release in seven years and is set to drop on September 20. According to Furtado, creating this album was an extensive journey, narrowing down 400-500 pieces of music to 14 carefully chosen tracks. "It's super personal," she said, describing the record-making process as a "blessing." She also expressed her elation working with her eldest daughter, who contributed to the album, something she called a "total blessing."

Beyond the headlines of potential collaborations, Nelly Furtado's new album promises a deep dive into her musical prowess, echoed by her determined and versatile spirit. As fans eagerly await "7", the potential collaboration with Taylor Swift adds even more excitement to an already highly anticipated release.